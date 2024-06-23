Three Raiders Defenders With Most to Prove in 2024
Defensively, the Las Vegas Raiders are aiming to be one of the best units in the NFL in 2024.
The Raiders finished the season as one of the top defenses in the league after Coach Antonio Pierce took over in an interim capacity. They played free, flew around, and were much more physical than their opponent.
After adding defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, the Raiders boast one of the most improved defensive lines in the NFL. With Wilkins and defensive end Maxx Crosby pulling double teams, other players like Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson could thrive.
However, the Raiders still have a way to go before they become one of the top units. Some players have to prove they have what it takes to lead a unit capable of making the playoffs.
Here are three Raiders defenders who have the most to prove in 2024.
Linebacker Divine Deablo - Deablo had the best season of his career in 2023 – but he has to build on it if the Raiders are going to improve.
Deablo posted 106 total tackles, four of those for loss, but his impact has to go beyond just hitting ball carriers when they get near him. He can expand on his game by becoming more of a blitzing threat and making more plays on the ball.
Deablo is also entering a contract season, so he's going to try to help lead the Raiders to the postseason and hopes to earn some big money at the end of the year.
Defensive tackles Adam Butler and John Jenkins - These two come as a package deal.
With the addition of Wilkins, one of the two defensive tackles will see their snaps decrease. While they will still both contribute in a major way, they are both on one-year deals, so if either wants to be back in the Silver and Black next season, they will have to make the most of their snaps.
Cornerback Jack Jones - We have elaborated on this before, but Jack Jones is taking on a lot of responsibility at such a young age.
Jones is in line to be the Raiders’ CB1 and will lead a group that includes several rookies and second-year players. He played well when he joined the team midseason, but now he has to do it over the course of an entire season.
If Jones can play most of the 2024 season like he did in 2023, the Raiders will be just fine with him leading the way.
