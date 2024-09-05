Raiders' Offense Ready to 'Tuck' and Roll
Heading into Wee 1 of the 2024 season, the Las Vegas Raiders are ready to make some noise and start the season off on the right foot. With clarity made within the depth chart and weeks to prepare since their last preseason game, the Raiders are ready to roll.
There are many names that Raider Nation can depend on this season. The top players, of course, are Davante Adams on offense and Maxx Crosby on defense, but the supporting players around these big names will be the wildcard factor in getting this team where it wants to be.
One of those key names and up-and-comers for the Raiders is wide receiver Tre Tucker. Tucker hails from the University of Cincinnati and enters his second NFL season, looking to not only increase production and create a reputation on this offense but also put the rest of the league on notice when No. 11 is on the field.
When opposing teams and coaches see Tucker in their vision, they know they have to be prepared for him and his athleticism, especially this season, since Tucker's overall vision has improved. Tucker had Lasik eye surgery to improve his vision.
Not only has Tucker himself seen improvements, but so has his mentor, Adams.
“When he did that, you can tell he's a lot more confident catching the ball," Adams said back in training camp. "Playing that position, that has to be something that's not even on your mind. You just think about making the play, not, ‘Hopefully, I’ll catch this ball.”
Confidence on the team and for wide receiver group will open up more things for the overall offensive unit. Adams and Jakobi Meyers will start on the outside, but Tucker will see plenty of reps at slot or other wideout positions, giving quarterback Gardner Minshew II more opportunities to utilize all weapons. With this passing threat, which also includes two stellar tight ends, it will give the running game an edge as well.
Tucker will be a weapon, and it’s expected the Raiders will try to get him the ball in open space to use his blazing speed. Leading the team in the preseason with five catches and 139 yards, he also made noise while punt returning with three returns for 71 yards, one of which was just steps away from a touchdown.
Tucker looks to make an immediate impact on this year's Raiders team and continue to use his new vision to lead not only himself but the rest of the team to its full potential this season.
