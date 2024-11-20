REPORT: Improvement of Raiders' Offense Receives National Praise
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-8 on the season and undoubtedly one of the worst teams in the league. A battered and bruised Raiders roster has held up the best it can.
On Sunday, they lost to the Miami Dolphins by double digits after keeping the game close with a solid game plan by interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner.
NFL analyst Bucky Brooks noted how Turner's play calling helped the Raiders play well in a losing effort against a much healthier Miami Dolphins team.
“The Raiders challenged the home team for three-plus quarters but could not make the crucial plays to tilt the game in their favor in the fourth quarter,” Brooks said. “A combination of shoddy defensive execution and a critical turnover enabled the Dolphins to claim the win in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated.
“Though Antonio Pierce, like most coaches, does not believe in moral victories, the team's gutsy effort from the Silver and Black should provide enough confidence and momentum to play well in Week 12”
Every Sunday in the NFL, games are decided by inches. That is how close the Raiders have lost multiple games, even if the final score does not always show it.
Brooks pointed to a few of the most critical plays on why the Raiders lost to the Dolphins on Sunday.
“The Raiders failed to win their third game of the season due to their disappointing fourth-quarter execution,” Brooks said. “A blown coverage and a crucial interception crushed the team's hopes of pulling off a late-game comeback against the Dolphins. The back-to-back miscues continued a trend of poor execution in key moments for a team with a razor-thin margin of error.”
While the doubters may not want to hear it, Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew played significantly better than he has at any point this season, outside of the team’s Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
“The veteran gunslinger played well under the direction of interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner,” Brooks said. “With a gameplan that featured more rhythm throws designed to get the ball primarily to Brock Bowers, Minshew played with more confidence and aggression as a passer.
“The sixth-year pro's improved efficiency enabled the offense to stay on schedule, resulting in an impressive third-down (and fourth-down) conversion rate (62.5%). If Minshew continues to play this well down the stretch, the Raiders could win a handful of games behind an energized offense.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.