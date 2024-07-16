Raiders' OL is Most Important Element of Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders have been fortunate in recent years to have one of the better offensive line units in the league.
Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, and Andre James have been consistent for the last three seasons along the left side and into the middle. While they have players to replace on the right side, they can replace them with young talent or familiar faces.
The Raiders have a healthy positional competition at right guard. Their choices are a talented young rookie in Jackson Powers-Johnson or a former Pro Bowler in Cody Whitehair. Another former Pro Bowler, Andrus Peat, could also be in the mix.
Peat may also be in the mix at right tackle, but it looks to be Thayer Munford’s job to lose. The Raiders also brought in Maryland tackle DJ Glaze in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. It is not likely he will start, but he should have the opportunity to play a lot as a swing tackle or a depth piece.
No matter how well the Raiders’ receivers run routes or how well the quarterback throws the ball, their jobs depend on how well the offensive line holds up.
The trenches, on both sides of the football, are the most important part of the game. This is especially true for the Raiders, who need to produce offensively to have a shot at returning to the postseason in 2024.
Having consistency at three of their five offensive line spots is a luxury. New Offensive Line Coach James Cregg takes over a group with one of the best players in the league at his position. Miller has held down the left tackle spot for six years and continues to improve every year.
New Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy will likely run the ball a lot, so the offensive line has to play its best football and be ready to run block. Thankfully, they have solid depth that will help if a starter is injured, like interior lineman Jordan Meredith and Dalton Wagner at tackle.
There is a lot of new with this Raiders offensive group, so it helps those new players and coaches when the offensive line has remained consistent.
They have to maintain that consistency and take their game to another level to help propel the Raiders’ offense to stardom.
