Raiders' OL Jackson Powers-Johnson Reviews Rookie Season
The Las Vegas Raiders snapped their 10-game losing streak in Week 16. The Silver and Black defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was the first win since Week 4. It was a hard-fought game, and they made just enough plays to pull out a close one. The Raiders will look to make it two in a row for the first time this season in Week 17.
This season has been full of injuries and plenty of disappointment, to say the least. But the one thing the coaching staff and the people upstairs got right was the 2024 Draft class. These rookies were not expected to play this much, in their first season in the National Football League but they were ready and have taken full advantage of their opportunities.
Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson has been one of the best rookies on the line.
"Yeah, for sure I have been working on it for quite a bit," said Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson. "Just because in college you can get away with catching, but you know in this league you got punched, so you know just been working on punching, trying to get better."
The season can feel longer than it already is when you are having a season like the Raiders.
"I think everyone kind of hit it [Rookie Wall] two or three weeks ago. But you know, it is just working on your body, trying to stay hydrated, stay in it and keep your body going well. I think I have been doing a good job. I have been leaning on a lot of veterans to help me that way in that way. But yeah, I definitely think I hit it a little bit but feeling good."
Powers-Johnson has kept a good balance on and off the field.
"I think more of my parents, just teaching me how to switch. It used to not be you know, like that growing up. It was always a high energy, just spark plug ready to go. So, I think my parents really helped me a lot by flipping the switch on and off."
The Raiders have one of the best, if not the best offensive line coach in the NFL.
"Coach [Joe] Philbin is awesome. He has been so great in just coaching us and giving us a lot of love. And what information he brings to the game, it is just a different perspective."
