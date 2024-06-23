Raiders Opening Premium Tailgate Space at Allegiant Stadium
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to look for ways to improve the fan experience at Allegiant Stadium, one of the NFL's newest stadiums.
The stadium has added its "Premium Tailgate Space" for fans to enjoy before home-game kickoffs. According to the club, the experience will include "private hospitality," "upscale ambiance," "all-inclusive packages," a "climate-controlled environment," "game viewing experience," and seating availability for more than 15 people.
The Raiders' Premium Tailgate Space will consist of two stories, with prices starting at $20,000 for the all-inclusive packages.
According to Raiders vice president of premium sales and service Panos Pappas, Raider Nation requested the idea of the new tailgate experience.
“There’s been a demand," Pappas said at a media preview of the Premium Tailgate Space on Thursday. "There has been people calling our service team, our sales team and we’ve been talking about it for a couple of years and we thought it was something that we should probably do.”
This new feature adds to what is already one of the most iconic tailgate experiences in all the NFL, as Raider Nation is known for throwing one heck of a pre-game party for its beloved team.
"It's the greatest tailgate fanbase, it's the greatest stadium, it's the greatest city, so let's do the greatest tailgate party," Pappas said.
Below is a peak of the inside of one the spaces, per Las Vegas Locally.
Raiders owner Mark Davis and his club are constantly looking to better the fan experience at their soon-to-be four-year-old stadium.
Allegiant Stadium opened in July 2020 and has since hosted the NFL Pro Bowl, the NFL Draft, and the Super Bowl.
Per the stadium's website, "Allegiant Stadium is conveniently located for both visitors and locals, fully enclosed and climate-controlled with a capacity of 65,000. The technologically-advanced Stadium is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team and will host world-class entertainment including concerts and special sporting events such as the Pac-12 Championship Game and Las Vegas Bowl. Allegiant Stadium also serves as the home of UNLV Football."
Tickets for the Premium Tailgate Space go on sale next month.
