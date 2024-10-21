Raiders Owner Opens Up About Davante Adams Trade
The Las Vegas Raiders just played their first game without wide receiver Davante Adams on the roster, and Adams played his first game as a New York Jet.
The Raiders, of course, traded Adams last week, a few weeks after the veteran wideout had requested a trade.
It's always a tough move to have to make, especially when it's one of your best players, let alone one who is one of the league's most elite at his craft.
But it's nothing new to Raiders owner Mark Davis, who has been at the helm since 2011 and spent many years within the organization while his father, Al Davis, reigned as owner.
"[I]'m used to it," Mark Davis told NFL.com at the NFL Owners' Meetings in Atlanta last week, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. "I've grown up in this sport. There is the business side of the building and the football side of the building. The football side is tough love, man. I've seen my best friend … Cliff Branch, he had to retire. I've seen all of these guys, at some point in time they said I've got to hang it up or this or that. You get really tough, thick skin."
While Mark Davis is at the top of the hierarchy, he relies on those he has hired to make those ultimate decisions when it comes to trades and roster moves.
"Listen, I'll consult with them, I'll devil's advocate," Mark Davis said. "But they make the decisions. They're authorized to make the decisions."
The owner was sure there was no bitterness among the team following the trade.
"You'd have to be inside the locker room and you'd understand what the message is," Mark Davis said. "You'd have to ask them. But I'm confident that there are no issues. Yeah, I know the players are OK with it."
Mark Davis would not disclose what led to Adams wanting the trade.
"Unfortunate it didn't work out," he said. "Only way I can sum it up."
Adams played two-plus seasons with the Raiders before ultimately wanting out. The Raiders would trade him to the Jets for a conditional third-round pick.
