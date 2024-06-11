Raiders Pass Game Coordinator Scott Turner Talks Offensive Changes
Las Vegas Raiders pass game coordinator Scott Turner was one of the only returning coaches from the offense this offseason.
While he remains with the same team, the staff around Turner looks quite different than the one he was with last year, his first season with the club.
But that's nothing new to him.
"I think it's been great," Turner told reporters on Tuesday. "I think I've been in this league long enough to understand that every year is going to be different. And obviously some more than others. I was here with Coach [Antonio] Pierce last year, obviously, through that transition and built a really good relationship with him. So, being able to stay and be a part of this organization has been great. With Luke [Getsy] coming in, instilling his offense, as well as the rest of the staff, I think has been a really good transition.
"Guys have really bought into what we're trying to do. We've had a lot of good attendance, and guys are really working hard and trying to get better. And that's really what's important this time of year. Obviously, you're going for results, and that's what ultimately matters, but just focusing on the process and getting one day better. I know I'm speaking in cliches, but I mean, that's true, there's a reason that people say that. Because that's what you're trying to do day in and day out, and that ultimately gets you where you want to be."
Before joining the Raiders, Turner spent three years with the Washington Commanders/Football Team as their offensive coordinator. That succeeded his one year as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers. He also served as the team's quarterbacks coach that season and the season before.
That was Turner's second stint with the Panthers, whom he spent the 2011 and 2012 seasons with as the team's offensive quality control coach. He then spent a season as the wide receivers coach for the Cleveland Browns and then three seasons as quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings. Turner also has a number of years of coaching experience at the college level.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.