Raiders' Pass Rush Should Help Secondary
Does a good pass rush dictate a secondary?
Or does a good secondary dictate a good pass rush?
The Las Vegas Raiders would like it to be both, but based on their personnel, it will likely be the former.
The Raiders have question marks at cornerback that they would like to have answered during the season, but until then, their defensive line should do some of the heavy lifting.
The goal for Coach Antonio Pierce and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham is for the Raiders’ defense to play complementary football by the end of the season.
Their defense can operate at a high level if the pass rush is getting after the quarterback to rush the throw, and, conversely, if the secondary can cover receivers long enough for the pass rush to get home.
The Raiders' defensive line had an impressive season in 2023, consistently stopping the run and getting in the backfield. In the offseason, they decided to upgrade that group, bringing in star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to man the middle.
Wilkins is a defensive tackle who can rush the passer, which is a rare skill set for his position. With Wilkins now in the picture and other defensive linemen like Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, and John Jenkins, the Raiders could boast one of the best defensive lines in the league.
The Raiders have a few intriguing pieces in the secondary, including young, promising contributors such as Tre’von Moehrig at safety and Jack Jones as one of the outside cornerbacks. Las Vegas would like to see slot cornerback Nate Hobbs stay healthy and a cornerback like Jakorian Bennett step into the No. 2 outside corner role.
Las Vegas does not have to worry about those questions as long as the defensive line is getting pressure. If Crosby, Wilkins, and the crew are living in the backfield, the secondary won’t have to worry as much about making mistakes.
The Raiders’ defense is expected to be one of the top units in the league over the course of a full season. They can reach their ceiling by answering some of their questions in the secondary.
Until then, the defensive line should be able to do heavy work.
