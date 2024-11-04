Raiders' Pierce Had Brutally Honest Words About State of Team
The Las Vegas Raiders made a coaching change midway through last season. Once it became clear that Josh McDaniels was not the right coach for the Raiders, owner Mark Davis made the correct call to fire McDaniels. Davis made the move hoping to spark a change in what was a lifeless football team.
Over the final nine games of last season, the Raiders finished 5-4 and improved in many areas they struggled in over the first half of last season. Las Vegas’ defense became one of the best defenses in the league over that time, while the Raiders’ offense continued to struggle.
Still, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce made enough of an impact on the locker room culture to be hired full-time as the team’s head coach. While that was likely the best decision for the Raiders at the time, things have not worked out in their favor after nine games.
The Raiders went 3-5 over the first eight games of last season before naming Pierce the interim head coach. They would win their first two games under Pierce, moving to a 5-5 record. Over the first nine games of this season, the Raiders are 2-7 and one of the worst teams in the National Football League.
“The record says that things are not [better than a year ago,] Pierce said.
Unfortunately for Pierce and the Raiders, the issues plaguing this team were there long before Pierce. To get out of their hole, the Raiders will have to stay on their current path and land one of the top quarterbacks in next year’s draft. The Silver and Black need a significant roster overhaul.
While the team’s production is the main focus weekly, what Pierce has done to the Raiders locker room is more vital than any number of wins he realistically had a shot of securing. The Raiders are a bad team, but they are not the same bad team as last season.
This Raiders team has upwards of 10 injuries to significant contributors.
Last season, the Raiders were only slightly better, with significantly fewer injuries to critical players and with an All-Pro wide receiver who is no longer with the team. Those are just one of the many things outside of Pierce's control that have led to the team's 2-7 record.
Those things, in addition to the legitimate mistakes Pierce has made in his first entire season as a head coach in the league, have cost the Raiders dearly.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.