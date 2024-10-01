Raiders' Pierce on Plan for RB Mattison Going Forward
Going into the 2024 NFL season, Raider Nation was high on running back Zamir White. And it was right to be.
The third-year Raider stepped up to the plate when former Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs missed the final four games of the 2023 season, rushing for nearly 400 yards combined in what were his first four professional starts.
The expectation going into this year was that first-year Raiders running back Alexander Mattison would serve as the backup. So far, he has, but after a strong start to his 2024 campaign, it seems he could be on his way to becoming RB1.
"He's deserved more reps," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce on Monday. "And he'll get them."
Mattison finished Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with 60 yards on just five carries. White, meanwhile, recorded 50 on 17 carries, averaging just 2.9 yards per carry.
Mattison had found the end zone in each of the Raiders' first three games. White hasn't done so once, but he does have 65 more rushing yards than Mattison through four games.
Regardless of whether or not Mattison leaps White on the depth chart, what should be taken away, offensively, from Sunday's win over Cleveland is the overall success on the ground.
"I mean, it's something we've been working on for three weeks," Pierce said. "No, let's go back, even since the preseason games, like, hey man let's get this running game going. Let's get some positive yards, let's get these chunk runs, these explosive runs. And that really showed up. Again, for a defense you don't want that. That's one thing that plays in your mind. You can throw the ball for 500, 600 yards, but when a team is running the ball on you, that gets into your head mentally, emotionally and physically, and it just wears on you.
"So, the more you do that, it opens up our play-pass, our play-action, our keepers and things of that nature. And obviously last night, maybe not statistically what we wanted from a passing game, but it was efficient."
Las Vegas acquired Mattison in free agency this past offseason. Previously he had spent his first five NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
