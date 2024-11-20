Raiders' Pierce Reveals the Biggest Lesson He's Learned This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a long and frustrating season. The Silver and Black have watched their season spiral out of control since defensive end Malcolm Koonce was injured just days before the season's first game.
Koonce's injury foreshadowed what was to come for the Raiders this season, as a slew of injuries to critical players followed his injury.
The Raiders have suffered season-ending injuries to Koonce and safety Marcus Epps. They have also lost three starting cornerbacks and their $100+ million defensive tackle to injuries.
Losing half the starters on any side of the ball is a recipe for disaster for every team in the National Football League. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce explains what the injury-riddled season has taught him.
“Patience,” Pierce said. “Because listen, you hear it from our players. We're putting in the work. I mean, they're in there doing it now in the weight room. We're doing everything, and we're grinding, and you get out there on the field, and you put a game plan together, and you go out there, and you're competitive again for another half. 6-10 ball game.
“And then we just got to find a way in that second half, man, to get over this hurdle of not finishing games. Either not getting off the field, not finishing drives in the end zone, keeping the opponent off the field on third down. Not beating ourselves with mistakes and penalties at crucial moments in the game. But I would say the one word is just patience.
Pierce acknowledged that at 2-9 on the season, no one surrounding the team wants to continue hearing about changes that need to be made that are not happening. Still, Pierce says he has seen everyone involved giving maximum effort, even during this lost season.
“It's nothing that nobody wants to hear, Raider Nation doesn't want to hear,” Pierce said. “I wish the record was flipped. Hell, let’s play .500 football. I'd be happy with that. But I think the other part about it, what I'm seeing from our players, is I don't see anybody quitting. I don't see nobody quit in this building. I don't see no quit from our staff. I see everybody just trying to figure out ways and answers in a very fluid situation with injuries and everything else that's going on with our team this year."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.