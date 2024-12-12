Raiders' Pierce Sounds Off on Development of Young Players
The Las Vegas Raiders have been snake-bitten all season with injuries on both sides of the ball. The next-man-up mentality has been used more times than any of the Raiders coaches would have liked. The Raiders needed to avoid injuries if they wanted to compete this season.
That has not been the case. It had been bad with injuries for the Silver and Black.
But what the Raiders did find with all the injuries, were young, hungry, talented players. The Raiders' coaching staff has done a tremendous job in getting the next man up ready and be successful. We have seen it all season. A key thing to look at going into the offseason.
"I do not worry about the film, I think you got fresh, eager, hungry players," Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said on Wednesday. "That are going to out there, great opportunity for them to move forward and make a stand for themselves. I have never been fearful of playing younger guys. I think for us, that is what has kind of happened in the last two years. What you see is growth. As we continue to do that we keep building our team. I think a lot of teams, coaches especially are judged off the development of young players and I will say that is happening here."
Pierce talked about some of the players that have stepped up for the Raiders this season.
"DJ Glaze has been the most consistent rookie that I think we have had other than Brock [Bowers]. The other player that you see and you only see a little bit of him, hopefully get him more reps is Amari Burney. I think he has done a great job as well. Tre Tucker for the limited touches but there have been some great opportunities there for him. And then Jackson Powers-[Johnson]. I would say those are the guys that stand out. Isaiah Pola-Mao is another one who is taken advantage of a player going down ... He has really stepped in and put himself in a position to be a starter going forward."
Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco have done exactly what they wanted to do in building their team from the ground up with young talented players. These reps will be huge for the young players heading into next season.
