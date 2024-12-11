REPORT: Just How Good is Raiders TE Brock Bowers?
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco decided during this season's NFL Draft to select the best player available instead of drafting by position or by need. The Raiders needed multiple other positions entering the draft, including cornerback and offensive linemen.
Still, tight end Brock Bowers was there when the Raiders selected. He had fallen further in the draft than expected after a historical number of quarterbacks were chosen before the Raiders were set to pick at No. 13.
The Raiders drafted tight end Brock Bowers even after trading up in the second round of last year's draft to select tight end Michael Mayer. Telesco was ridiculed for selecting another tight end, but now he looks like a genius after Bowers' significant success in his rookie season.
Bowers looks like he could be a generational tight end after routinely breaking team and NFL records. Tyler Brooke of the 33rd team recently released his list of expected All-Pro nominations, and Bowers is on the list, which is an unbelievable feat for a rookie who is not a quarterback.
It is even more of an incredible feat for a non-quarterback who is also a rookie because Bowers has been catching passes from the worst quarterback room in the NFL. He has indeed had a remarkable season.
"The Las Vegas Raiders lost another quarterback for the season, as Aidan O’Connell suffered a season-ending knee injury," Brooke said. "That means it’ll be Desmond Ridder for the final four games of the season.
"If the season ended today, the Raiders would own the No. 1 pick. And frankly, they need it to get any kind of excitement back into this franchise. He's only a rookie, but Brock Bowers already looks like the best pass-catching tight end in the NFL.
"Bowers was a superstar at the college level and hasn't skipped a beat with the Las Vegas Raiders. He currently leads the NFL with 84 receptions, going for 884 yards and four touchdowns.
"While the Raiders haven't had a great season, and the quarterback situation has been a mess, Bowers has continued to be a safety blanket for whoever is playing under center.
