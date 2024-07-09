Raiders Position Battles: Munford vs. Glaze
The Las Vegas Raiders begin training camp in just a few short weeks, and the preseason rolls right around the corner after that.
Before the Raiders can take on any teams, they have to determine who will start at key spots on both sides of the ball.
Once training camp begins, the Raiders will hold some intriguing positional battles, especially ones along the trenches.
We have previously profiled the right guard battle between Jackson Powers-Johnson and Cody Whitehair.
Today, we will profile a potential battle at right tackle between expected starter Thayer Munford Jr. and rookie DJ Glaze.
The first question is, is there even a competition here? Munford has a great chance to win the starting job, but there’s no reason to believe Glaze can’t push for meaningful snaps.
Munford assumes to take over as the starting right tackle after the departure of Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency. However, Munford played significant snaps in his second season and a modest number in his rookie year. He played over 500 snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Is that enough for him to have the right tackle job on lock?
Munford was a great run blocker last season. As Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy comes in and expects to run the football a lot, Munford’s big body and athleticism will come in handy.
He also improved as a pass blocker last season, and his pass-blocking will also be crucial as quarterback play becomes ever-so-important for the Raiders. Munford's jump in year three could make or break the Raiders’ offensive line.
Glaze, the 77th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Maryland, has excellent size at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds. He was one of the top pass-blocking linemen in the class, which could give him an advantage over Munford.
While Munford is a solid athlete, Glaze graded out as one of the better athletes at right tackle in the draft class. His profile gives him a good chance to compete with Munford right away.
Munford expects to be the starter, but Glaze should not be discounted. Both players have strong reasons as to why they could earn the role, so it will be interesting to follow this potential battle during training camp.
