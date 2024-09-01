Raiders Potential Destination For 3-Time Pro-Bowl QB?
Yes, we aren't even to the Las Vegas Raiders' first game of the 2024 season yet, but as we all know, time means nothing for analysts, who are always looking ahead.
Many have doubts about the Raiders' quarterback position, believing the club had to settle when deciding on its starting quarterback, which turned out to be Gardner Minshew II.
A lot of those doubters thought the Raiders should have found their franchise quarterback in the draft, but that opportunity all but went out the window when six of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class were taken ahead of Las Vegas' first-round pick.
So naturally, the focus has shifted ahead to next offseason. One analyst, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, believes the Raiders should pursue future free-agent quarterback Dak Prescott, the nine-year general of the Dallas Cowboys' offense.
"The Raiders missed out on one of the six first-round quarterbacks picked in 2024," Florio wrote. "They’re rolling the dice with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell. If it doesn’t work, Dak becomes an obvious option for 2025. Of course, Dak would have to want to jump into a division that includes Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix (if he ends up being a keeper). But the Raiders, barring a playoff berth in 2024, could be an option."
One major problem with this is Prescott's age and injury proneness. For a team thinking about the future, that is the last option you want.
For now, the Raiders' faith is in Minshew. Even right now, when strictly considering the future, Minshew is more appealing than Prescott. The first-year Raider quarterback is in the prime of his career, and while he isn't (yet) at franchise-quarterback status, he has a history of health and still plenty of upside.
A better option than either Minshew, Prescott or O'Connell, though, would be a lottery quarterback in next year's draft, if things don't pan out for Minshew or O'Connell and the Raiders don't make the postseason.
All of this is food for thought, but the Raiders are merely thinking about their game that is seven days from now.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE