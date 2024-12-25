6 Potential Landing Spots for Browns RB Nick Chubb in Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns were hoping to see running back Nick Chubb bounce back strong from last year's gruesome knee injury. Unfortunately, in his return to the field, he was unable to show signs of the player that he was before.
Chubb still has time to get back to playing at the high level that had become expected from him, but there are very real concerns that the knee injury might have taken some of his ability away.
Looking ahead to the upcoming NFL offseason, Chubb is set to hit free agency.
With that in mind, the Browns are going to have to make a decision. Do they spend some of their money to bring him back or do they look to replace him? Cleveland does not have much money to play with due to the Deshaun Watson contract.
There is a real chance that Chubb could end parting ways with the Browns this offseason.
All of that being said, let's take a look at five team who could sign Chubb this offseason in free agency.
Cleveland Browns
Of course, Cleveland has to be on this list. There is still a chance that they bring him back on a one-year deal. Giving him one more chance to prove himself could make sense.
Chubb has meant a lot to the franchise over the years. That could mean enough for him to get a cheap one-year deal with a heavy dose of incentives.
New England Patriots
Another team to keep an eye on could be the Patriots, who are projected to have a ton of cap space. Signing Chubb to a team-friendly deal with incentives would do nothing to their cap room.
New England has seen Rhamondre Stevenson struggle with fumble issues this season. Could they take a flier on Chubb? If he were to work out and bounce back, the Patriots' offense would take a huge step forward with him in the backfield alongside Drake Maye.
Dallas Cowboys
Jerry Jones has never been scared to make a big move. Signing Chubb to a one-year deal would be right up his alley.
Add in the fact that the Cowboys badly need help at the running back position and the move would make sense. Chubb would have a chance to resurrect his career in the backfield with Dak Prescott. Dallas makes a lot of sense as a potential suitor.
Minnesota Vikings
Aaron Jones is set to hit free agency this offseason as well. If the Vikings aren't looking to spend the kind of money that it will take to re-sign Jones, they could offer Chubb a prove it deal as well.
Minnesota will have to make a decision about the future of Sam Darnold, who is about to hit free agency as well. If they pay him big money, letting Jones walk would be a much bigger possibility. Chubb could come in and give them a solid replacement for him.
Kansas City Chiefs
If there is one team that is all about adding star power, it would be the Chiefs. Chubb would be a very wise move for Kansas City to make.
Can you imagine how much better the Chiefs' offense would be with a healthy Chubb taking pressure off of Patrick Mahomes and the passing game? That is a scary thought. Kansas has to be on this list.
Las Vegas Raiders
Finally, the Raiders are getting desperate to find their way back into playoff contention. One major need this offseason will be to find an upgrade at the running back position.
Las Vegas might be willing to pay Chubb a bigger contract than other proven contenders would be willing to pay. He was also be the clear-cut starter with the Raiders. It's a destination that could make sense.