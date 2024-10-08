Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell is Always Ready When His Number is Called
After a great first quarter for the Las Vegas Raiders in Denver on Sunday, everything took a turn for the worst. The Raiders could not bring themselves back from an early pick-six thrown by quarterback Gardner Minshew II and eventually fell, 34-18.
On defense, the Raiders could not stop Bo Nix and the Broncos' rushing and passing attack. On offense, the Raiders could not get anything going in the second half, which led to Aidan O'Connell coming into the game in the third quarter.
The Raiders left Denver with a loss and quarterback issues. What will they do to get back on track in Week 6?
"I think we got off to a great start in the first quarter," O'Connell said after Sunday's loss. "We kind of hit the wall there in the second quarter. I think just not playing, I think AP [Antonio Pierce] talked about it this week playing complimentary football. I think we could have done a better job at that. I think we have a group of guys who want to look in the mirror and want to hold each other accountable. Hold themselves accountable and try to get better that is what we are going to do.
O'Connell replaced Minshew in the third quarter to try to give the Raiders a spark. He discussed what the objective what for him when he took over.
"Just try to get completion at that point<' O'Connell said. "Just trying to move the ball down the field any way we could. Kind of stalled in that first possession and then the interception. I could have made a better throw to Brock [Bowers] on that one. Then, put a little drive together at the end... Try to get completions, and move the sticks as much as possible. We got great playmakers.
Like Minshew, O'Connell was also picked off by Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II when he tried to force a ball to tight end Bowers.
"That play, he made a great play on the ball," O'Connell said. "If I could do it over, I would probably throw it to Brock. I would like to have a better throw. He [Surtain] is a great player, he made a great play.
O'Connell rebounded, though, and led the Raiders on a scoring drive after the pick.
"I'd rather not throw the pick, but it is good to be out there," he said. "Anytime my number is called, try to do the best I can and execute."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.