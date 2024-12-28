Raiders' QB Aidan O'Connell on Taking Momentum into the Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders head into Week 17 trying to do something they have not done all season. The Raiders will look to make it two in a row when they travel to New Orleans to face the Saints on Sunday. The Silver and Black have not had a winning streak all year.
The Raiders have a good chance of winning this match up. The Saints come into the game with key players out. And they got shut out in Week 16 on Monday Night Football. But traveling and playing an early game is never an easy thing to do and the Raiders have not had recent success playing in the early window.
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell is trying to build on the Week 16 win and take some momentum into the offseason.
"Yeah, it has been a long time," said Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell. "It was kind of weird honestly after the game. It just felt, like you said, I think 11 weeks, including the bye week. So, when you don't win since September and it's December, it's hard to keep going. But again, just proud of our guys and their desire to continue to fight and continue to battle, and hopefully we get a couple more wins here."
Even with being eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago, the team has played hard each week and no one in the locker room has put themselves in vacation mode.
"Yeah, obviously, we're not competing for a postseason spot and so it's hard. You're trying your best each week to put your best foot forward. And yeah, I mean, I really just look for myself any opportunity I can to play. I know it's a blessing, and like I've talked about this year, I definitely don't take for granted because I know how easily it can be taken away. And so, just being grateful to be able to play in the NFL, get to live out a dream, is just me personally, kind of how I view it."
O'Connell knows the Raiders will be looking for another quarterback in the offseason. He said he will be ready to compete like he has his whole football career.
