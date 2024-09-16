Raiders QB Gardner Minshew II Stands Alone in Two Major Categories
Many had questioned the Las Vegas Raiders' decision to name veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II their starter going into the 2024 season.
At the time, the concerns were valid; Aidan O'Connell had led the Silver and Black to a 5-4 record with wins over all three of the Raiders' division rivals while starting the last nine games of the 2023 season as a rookie, and Minshew was widely considered nothing more than a journeyman quarterback who would occasionally fill in when needed.
So far this season, Minshew has proven he is much more than that.
Through the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season, Minshew ranks first in the entire league in completion percentage (77.5%) and completions (55). He is also tied for second in the NFL in total passing yards with 533.
Minshew is still growing accustomed to leading his new offense, having thrown a pick in each of Las Vegas' first two games. But clearly, he's still producing more than most.
After the Raiders' 22-10 Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas turned around to steal a road win against the Baltimore Ravens. Minshew thrived in the victory, throwing for 276 yards, completing 30 of his 38 throws.
Ironically, it was the Raiders' most completions since O'Connell connected on 30 attempts in Las Vegas' Week 17 loss to Minshew's Indianapolis Colts last season.
No Raider quarterback had done so since Derek Carr posted 33 completions against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 of the 2021 season.
Minshew has taken on his role as the Raiders' starter in a manner that only true professionals can.
As the leader of the offense, Minshew helped will his team to its second-half comeback against Baltimore, finding his key receivers down the stretch.
"I mean I think it was about us, man, just executing better," Minshew said after the game. "I didn't play good enough in the first half. I thought protection was really good in the second half. And then we just had guys on the outside making plays."
Minshew will look to continue his strong start when the Raiders host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
