Raiders' QB Play Was Underwhelming But Had Moments of Promise in What Was Final Test of Position Battle
Following the Las Vegas Raiders' 27-12 preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday evening, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said his staff has "seen enough reps" as they prepare to determine their starting quarterback. Based on what was displayed in the contest, there will undoubtedly be concerns from the fan base, but there is reason for hope.
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II got the start, leading Las Vegas' first five drives of the contest. He turned in a 95-passing-yard outing while going 10-for-21.
But what Minshew did in his handful of drives -- with most of the starting offense around him -- was outshined by O'Connell's four drives.
O'Connell had less to work with from a lineup standpoint, sharing the field with a mixture of starters and backups, including tight end Harrison Bryant, whom he found in the end zone for the Raiders' lone touchdown of the contest on their first possession of the second half.
The second-year Raiders quarterback threw for 96 yards and a touchdown in his four drives, going 14-for-20 on his passes. His impressive play would frankly be capped off by a pick-six at the start of the fourth quarter, but O'Connell's admirable showing through two quarters made for quite a statement in the position battle.
O'Connell played just two drives in the first half, throwing for 39 yards on four completions. He came out strong in the second half, leading a 13-play touchdown drive. He ultimately connected on 10 throws in the third.
Unfortunately for O'Connell, all that momentum was halted on the very first play of the fourth quarter when he was picked off by Cowboys cornerback Kemon Hall, who took it to the house for a 69-yard touchdown, retaining the lead for Dallas.
Aside from that hiccup, O'Connell looked composed in the pocket, playing with patience and finding his receivers in tight windows. What should be taken away from this contest was his third-quarter dominance. According to Pierce, though, every play is accounted for.
"You can't take the good and not take the bad, right," Pierce said. "So, wish it ended well for both gentlemen, and it just didn't. And we'll look at it, we'll evaluate. They both had opportunities. Aidan had 20 attempts and Minshew had 21. So, about as balanced as we can get it."
Raiders quarterback Carter Bradley would take over for Las Vegas' offense for the rest of the contest. He led a 10-play drive and threw for a respectable 43 yards, going 6-for-8. He finished the game with
Defensively, the Raiders gave up 156 yards in total, including 156 on the ground. Las Vegas cornerback Jack Jones shined yet again with six tackles and a pair of pass breakups. Other notable defensive standouts included Raiders linebackers Divine Deablo (six tackles) and Robert Spillane (five tackles), as well as cornerback Woo Governor (five tackles).
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson picked up where he left off last week, drilling two field goals -- a 29-yarder and 27-yarder.
The Raiders will end their preseason with another home contest against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday at 7 p.m. PST/10 p.m. EST.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.