Raiders QB Ridder Prepared For Former Team Falcons
There have not been many notable storylines during the Las Vegas Raiders' 2-11 season, including their current nine-game losing streak. However, their unbelievable number of injuries has potentially paved the way for that change.
Earlier this season, the Raiders signed quarterback Desmond Ridder to the team, as they needed help. Ridder has been under the radar since leaving the Atlanta Falcons but will likely see some playing time against his former team.
Ridder started 17 games for the Falcons, going 8-9 in that span. He now gets the chance to ruin their playoff hopes.
"I would say, I mean, a good list of things," Ridder said when asked what he learned during his time as the Falcons' starter. "Obviously, ball security, taking care of the ball, the ball is the issue. Never trying to do too much, trying to force plays down the field, or whatever it may be, but just taking care of the ball, make sure that we keep the ball in our possession, and we're doing smart things with the ball."
No player in the Raiders' locker room is as familiar with the Falcons as Ridder. He expects a formidable Falcons' defense to come ready to play on Monday Night Football.
“I mean, obviously, you got guys like A.J. [Terrell Jr.] who try to lock down the corner as well as he does. And then your two safeties, Justin [Simmons] and [number] 3 back there, Jessie [Bates III], those two guys kind of rotate and try to make quarterbacks' heads spin. And then they do a good job of trying to get after the quarterback up front, whether it's four-down, five-down rush, the 99 [Eddie Goldman], Grady [Jarrett], and David Onyemata. Those three guys interior are three guys that you got to deal with. You got AK [Arnold Ebiketie], Zo [Lorenzo Carter], 15 [Matthew Judon] out on the edge, and those are guys that we'll have to be able to contain, be able to handle.
"And it's just a defense that goes and plays hard. Obviously, their middle linebackers, Kaden [Elliss] and Nate Landman, those two guys are smart players, smart, physical. Bring Troy [Andersen] in there a little bit to run around, fast guy. But ultimately, they just play together. They play as a unit, play as a team. And their one big thing, too, is they're about the ball. You see a lot of the times, whether they're punching it out, takeaways, it doesn't matter, you just see that they're really focused on the ball."
