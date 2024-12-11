REPORT: How Hungry is the Raiders' Monday Night Opponent Falcons?
The Las Vegas Raiders lost their ninth consecutive game on Sunday on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that matchup, the Raiders displayed many of the same flaws that have been displayed throughout this season.
While many things have gone wrong for the Raiders this season, many things have also gone wrong for the Atlanta Falcons.
After jumping out to a massive lead in the NFC South earlier in the season, the Falcons blew it by losing four consecutive games.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network noted how badly the Falcons need to figure things out. Unlike the Raiders, the Falcons are still in the playoff hunt.
"The Atlanta Falcons need to fix things quickly," Rolfe said. "They are on a four-game losing streak and have lost control of the NFC South. Fortunately, they get a Las Vegas Raiders team that will be starting their third quarterback in a four-week span on Monday Night Football in Week 15. Desmond Ridder getting the opportunity to start against the team that drafted him and then traded him away last offseason is somewhat poetic.
"The Falcons’ metrics haven’t been pretty all season, but they are better overall than the Raiders’. The main reason for that is the offensive numbers, with Atlanta inside the top 15 and Las Vegas ranking fifth from last. The Raiders have better defensive and special teams numbers, but the offense is the biggest factor here."
Rolfe believes in the end; the Falcons will do enough to leave Las Vegas with a win .
"Atlanta should win, and facing their former QB won’t hurt them, given that he didn’t play for them in this current scheme," Rolfe said. "If the Falcons don’t win this game and do so convincingly, they will virtually crown the Buccaneers as the NFC South winners if Tampa Bay wins in Los Angeles on Sunday.
"The under could be very much in play here with Vegas’ offense unlikely to offer much substance with Ridder at quarterback. He hasn’t been with the team for long, so it’s possible that the Raiders will use a paired-back version of their offense in Week 15.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.