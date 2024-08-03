Raiders Quarterbacks are Going up Against the Best Defense in the NFL
As the Las Vegas Raiders wrap up Week 2 of training camp, we saw a lot of interesting things.
The quarterback competition is far from over, the defense looks like the best in the league and the Raiders have seen a lot of positive surprises from the team overall.
Young players are stepping up and looking to take full advantage of the opportunities they are getting at training camp, whether it be with the first or second teams. We are seeing a team practicing hard and ready to make this season a good one for the silver and black.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about Friday's practice on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Let us first talk about the competition between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew," Carpenter said. "On Wednesday practice, Gardner won. He won it clearly. But when you are defining these two, in the battle, let me tell you what the decision-makers are looking at. ... No. 1, Gardner Minshew has a much more thorough resume of NFL experience. ... No. 2, you have different expectations of people at different levels. If the object of the Raiders quarterback position is who is going to win this second, or is it, who is the best long-term answer for the Raiders. ... If there is a tie, the tie is going to go to Aiden O'Connell. He is younger, he is cheaper. ... Aidan was better today. The expectation with Gardner is go get it. Go be that vet with all that experience. Do not let the kids coming off a rookie season beat you out. Go beat him.
" ... I think both quarterbacks have been good. I do not believe either one has been spectacular any day. ... The facts are the Raiders had the best defense once Antonio Pierce became the head coach. So, every day in practice, they are going up the best defense. ... Neither one has looked spectacular, but they are going up against the best defense. ... No one looked spectacular against them.
" ... The closest advisers to Antonio Pierce are Patrick Graham, Marvin Lewis and Tom Coughlin. If you think for one second, you are throwing interceptions on a regular basis and you are starting on this team, you are nuts. And to Gardner's credit, I have been very impressed with his ball security... Aidan has shown a beautiful deep ball. I mean he had some big throws today."
