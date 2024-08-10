Raiders Quarterbacks Look to Turn the Page After Disappointing Training Camp
Going into the first preseason for the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, they would have liked to have an established starting quarterback.
Both quarterbacks, Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II, have had opportunities to take control of the starting job but neither have. Now, they will go up against a different defense, and we will see if either quarterback takes the lead in the battle.
A question that will get answered in the preseason opener will be: Is it just a matter of both quarterbacks struggling because they are going up aganist a good defense? Even with the Raiders having one of the best defenses in the league, people still expected that one of the two quarterbacks would have took charge by now.
On Saturday, all eyes will be on the Raiders quarterback battle. Coach Antonio Pierce said that both quarterbacks will get a quarter each in the first half of Saturday's preseason opener.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about the quarterbacks not taking advantage of opportunities in training camp on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Most disappointed that we have not seen a quarterback emerge. Very, very disappointing," Carpenter said. "Long way to go. This thing is far from over."
It is going to be interesting to see what offensive players will play on Saturday. Will the Raiders play the starters with both quarterbacks or just one? And how will the Raiders coaching staff evaluate each quarterback's performance if one goes up against the starters and the other plays against the backups?
This competition is far from over. And it is wide open. It is there for the taking.
What we do know is that the Raiders are looking for ball secruity. They do not want their quarterback turning the ball over.
Coach Pierce. Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy, and General Mananger Tom Telesco are the ones that will have input on making the final decision on the starting quarterback for the Raiders.
