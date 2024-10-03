Raiders RB Alexander Mattison: The Man Off the Field
A move that flew over the radar this offseason was the Las Vegas Raiders' signing of running back Alexander Mattison.
The Minnesota Vikings drafted Mattison in 2019 in the third round out of Boise State. Mattison spent five seasons with the Vikings before signing with the Raiders this offseason.
For the Raiders, Mattison has brought a veteran presence to the backfield and has proven he could carry the load in the run game if needed.
So far this season, Mattison has had 17 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 80 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions in four games for the Silver and Black. He had five carries for 60 yards in the Raiders' Week 4 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
Mattison's hard work has gotten him where he is today and will get him more touches for the Raiders going forward. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said Mattison will get the ball more going forward. Do not be surprised if Mattison makes his way up in the depth chart to running back No. 1.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. interviewed Mattison on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"We talked about it in the offseason; he [Mattison] was the most underrated free agent that the Raiders signed," Carpenter Sr. said.
"A big part of wanting to come here, wanting to be a part of something special, wanting to be part of an amazing locker room," Mattison said. "For one, an amazing organization. ... Understanding through the ups and downs that we are going to stay true to what we do. Stay true to one another. And do this as a family. We just have to build off this momentum."
" ... It was one of those things that where you know you cannot let this moment define you. You cannot let the outcome of a game define you. Going through that, the effort we put in, the intention, and then going out on Sunday and letting it all spill on the field. Even through the ups and downs of that game, just staying together and giving it our all to the very last play.
" ... I think it was a big combination of both. For me, understanding, you know, just trying to be led by the spirit. Being led by whatever it is God has planned for me. That reveals itself as I continue to just live day to day. Continue to just have different adversity come my way and overcome it. And all of the above. Having very strong family values and being able to see someone like my aunt, who to this day is an inspiration and motivation to me. She just became Doctor Angela Brantley. She got her PhD. Just looking at the trajectory of my life and my career, I owe it to myself, I owe it to everyone that is surrounded by me. Anyone that comes into my life to be the best version of myself. Both on and off the field. I just pride myself in trying to be a leader in that way. Trying to do the best I can to help impact lives, not only the ones that are directly in contact with me but anyone I come across. I just want to make sure, I leave a lasting impact. What better way to do that than in my locker room, with my teammates. Long after football, we will be able to talk about... Those are the things I want to cherish the most and what I pride myself on.
