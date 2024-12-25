Raiders' RB Ameer Abdullah Has Turned Back the Clock in Year 10
The Las Vegas Raiders snapped their 10-game losing streak in Week 16. The Silver and Black defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was the first win since Week 4. It was a hard-fought game, and they made just enough plays to pull out a close one. The Raiders will look to make it two in a row for the first time this season in Week 17.
This Raiders roster is filled with many young talented players. The team was forced to play more young players this season than they would of like but the experience they are getting can benefit them next season.
One veteran player that has stepped up in a leadership role has been running back Ameer Abdullah. Abdullah is also getting an opportunity to play or and has been a big part of the offense because of injuries to multiple running backs.
"Man, it feels good, it has been a while, it has been a long time," said Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah. "I think it is good for a lot of guys morale. Just to believe in the process because he has come up short a lot. I feel like we are disciplined and you know committed to the process throughout the week. So we had a really good week of preparation and for a lot of guys to be rewarded, all of us to be rewarded with a win, it feels good. I think you know for a lot of young guys, last year, next year it sets the temper for like you got to earn it every week. So, let us go get some more,"
"Obviously, just give me a chance. I think Aidan [O'Connell] is the type of guy, he believes in his guys to go with him. He threw it off the ball that is got to come about."
Abdullah also talks about the season that he is having.
"I am just grateful for the opportunity. A lot of people always say oh it is year 10. But I feel like I got so much more to give to the game. I got so much to grow with. And I always felt like I am a dynamic player. So, for me to have the opportunity to prove that this year, has been great for me"
