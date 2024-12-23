WATCH: Raiders' Ameer Abdullah Speaks After Victory Over Jaguars
HENDERSON, Nevada -- The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 19-14, and integral to the win was veteran running back Ameer Abdullah. Abdullah has continued to prove his value to the Silver and Black.
Abdullah spoke after the game and we have the entire video right here:
Below is an excerpt from our Dominic Minchella's game recap:
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars went to war with one another in Week 16, as the Raiders looked to end their losing streak, and the Jaguars looked for their fourth win. The Raiders had home-field advantage, but the Jaguars would get the ball first.
Though the Jaguars would put together a seven-play drive, gaining 22 yards, the game started with a punt, which could only bode well for the Raiders early, as they took over from the Jaguars three yard line. But that meant nothing to tight end Brock Bowers.
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell found Bowers in the first play of the Raiders' drive for the day, gaining 32 yards after the first reception and getting out of the danger zone. Though the Raiders looked to start strong, they also fell victim to having to punt the ball away.
Both teams' second drives would result in punts, as the defenses for both squads looked strong to start the game; the opposite for the offenses. The punt was returned by Devin Duvernay for 26 yards, and a 15-yard penalty helped the Jaguars case to land the first score of the game. Jacksonville started their third drive in Las Vegas territory.
That prime positioning would help the Jaguars land the first touchdown of the game on a six-play, 29-yard drive, as the Jaguars took the lead with 1:32 in the first quarter, 7-0. It was time for the Raiders and O'Connell to go to work.
The Raiders would get moving down the field on the back of a 13-yard rush from O'Connell, showing his knee is fine, and a 24-yard pass to Jakobi Meyers to get the Raiders in the red zone as the first quarter ended.
O'Connell threw a deep pass to Tre Tucker for 29 yards, getting the Raiders at the Jaguars one-yard line. Alexander Mattison grabbed his fourth rushing touchdown of the season, bringing the fight right back to the Jaguars. After the extra point was good, the Raiders tied up the game at 7-7.
Forcing the Jaguars to punt, the Raiders took over again, and O'Connell was looking good early. With passes to Tucker, Meyers, and Bowers, it still was not enough to get the Raiders in touchdown territory, but Daniel Carlson would drain a 49-yard field goal, giving the Raiders their first lead, 10-7.
The Raiders defense would hold off Mac Jones and the Jaguars, forcing them to punt for the fourth time already in the game, as Ameer Abdullah returned the ball for 19 yards. Abdullah took matters into his own hands on the Raider's drive, getting the boys down the field into Jaguar territory.
The Raiders sent out Carlson once more, and again, he drained another field goal attempt, this time, for 37 yards. 13-7 Raiders.
Jacksonville looked to get the ball going on the ground game, but running back Tank Bigsby lost the ball, and it was recovered by Las Vegas, giving the Raiders ball possession at the 45-yard line. Though couldn't do much, punting the ball away.
The Raiders loved recovering a Jaguars fumble once; they did it twice. Going into Halftime, the Raiders held the 13-7 lead.
The second half started off the same way for the Raiders as their first drive to begin the game: a punt. The Jaguars started to put together a drive until former Jaguar K'Lavon Chaisson sacked Jones to force another Jaguars punt.
Like the Jaguars, the Raiders met a similar fate, having to punt the ball away again. Deja Vu for both teams from the start of the game. Jacksonville, though, would take advantage of a missed field goal by the Raiders, as Jones launched the ball to Brian Thomas Jr, who jogged into the endzone to complete a 62-yard touchdown. The extra point was good, putting the Jaguars up 14-13 going into the final quarter.
