Raiders RB Zamir White's Wait is Over
Many Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches will enter training camp with the opportunity to prove themselves.
From Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy to quarterback Aidan O’Connell, there is much to be proven this season for the Raiders. Another person with a lot on the line this season will be third-year running back Zamir White, who enters this season as the starting running back after sitting behind running back Josh Jacobs for the majority of the past two seasons.
The Raiders drafted White in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The fact that the Raiders decided to draft White that offseason was not by chance, nor was the selection of White in the fourth round a throwaway pick. The Raiders drafted White as Jacobs entered a contract season, and they did so expecting Jacobs to perform well that season, which he did.
However, Jacobs did not only perform well during that season; he also led the National Football League in rushing that year.
By drafting White that offseason, though, the Raiders showed terrific foresight. Having White on the roster allowed him to sit behind a talented, veteran running back like Jacobs. In addition to being a contract year, the Raiders' drafting of White motivated Jacobs to maximize his production, as the move clearly showed the Raiders were thinking about life after Jacobs.
It also did something else: it gave the Raiders leverage at the negotiating table with Jacobs. Drafting White and letting him prepare for multiple seasons behind Jacobs allowed the Raiders to avoid being held hostage in negotiations with Jacobs.
While drafting White helped the Raiders in their dealings with Jacobs, White still had to sit on the bench for multiple seasons. This is difficult for any professional player to do. It is especially difficult for talented players with the potential to one day be a starter, which was the case with White.
Still, White waited in the wings as Jacobs received most of the team’s carries. In 2022, Jacobs accounted for nearly 80 percent of the team’s carries and was well on his way to posting a similar percentage last season before missing the final few games.
This was nothing new for White, who had to wait behind talented running backs in college. While at Georgia, White had to sit behind running backs James Cook and Deandre Swift, both of whom would be starting running backs in the NFL. This prepared White for what he faced during his first two seasons with the Raiders and helped him wait patiently for his time to shine.
However, after a productive final quarter of last season and with training camp kicking off, White’s wait is over. It will be up to the veteran running back to make the most of the opportunity at hand.
