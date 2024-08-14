Raiders RB Zamir White Starting to Get the Respect He Deserves
Las Vegas Raiders Zamir White is a running back nobody outside of the organization seemed to be talking about this offseason.
That's fair when you consider the fact that all eyes have been on Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and rookie tight end Brock Bowers, a prospect who some had as the best overall player in the 2024 NFL Draft, but for those who are counting Las Vegas' running back room because of the departure of Josh Jacobs, they need to look again at what White was able to do in Jacobs' absence last year -- in just his first four starts as a pro.
One expert, however, is aware of the young running back's potential.
In NFL.com analyst Maurice Jones-Drew's recent ranking of the 32 starting running backs in the league, he placed White at a respectable No. 24 slot.
While those who know of White's capabilities may still see this as a bit low, Jones-Drew recognizes that White is better than other solid backs like Devin Singletary (No. 32), Zach Moss (No. 31), Jonathan Brooks (No. 30), Tony Pollard (No. 29), Austin Ekeler (No. 28), Nick Chubb (No. 27), Javonte Williams (No. 26) and even Ezekiel Elliott (No. 25).
Here is what Jones-Drew had to say about White:
"With Josh Jacobs now in Green Bay, White takes over as RB1 in Las Vegas. He made four starts last season when Jacobs was out with injury, averaging roughly 100 rush yards per game in those contests. With either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell in at quarterback, White should get plenty of burn as the lead back."
White rushed for an admirable 451 yards and a touchdown last year. Of that total, 397 came in his four starts to close out the Raiders' season. White rushed for a spectacular 145 yards in the Raiders' Christmas Day upset of the Kansas City Chiefs and concluded the season with another 100-yard rushing performance in the season finale when he registered 112 yards on the ground against the Denver Broncos.
White proved in that four-game slate that he is more than capable of filling the void left by Jacobs.
You can view Jones-Drew's entire ranking here.
