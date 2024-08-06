Raiders Today

Raiders Reveal First Unofficial Depth Chart of Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their first preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Aidan Champion

The Las Vegas Raiders will soon wrap up the Costa Mesa session of their training camp and prepare to head to Minnesota for their first preseason game against the Vikings.

With their preseason now just days away, the Raiders have released their unofficial depth chart of training camp.

The following is the unofficial depth chart as of Aug. 5.

Offense

(First String)

WR Davante Adams

LT Kolton Miller

LG Cody Whitehair

C Andre James

RG Dylan Parham

RT Thayer Munford Jr.

TE Michael Mayer

TE Brock Bowers

WR Jakobi Meyers

QB Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew II

RB Zamir White

(Second String)

WR Kristian Wilkins, Keelan Doss

LT Andrus Peat

LG Jackson Powers-Johnson

C Ben Brown

RG Jordan Meredith

RT DJ Glaze

TE Harrison Bryant

TE Zach Gentry

WR Tre Tucker

RB Alexander Mattison

(Third String)

WR Jeff Forman, Tyreik McAllister

LT Jalen McKenzie

LG Corey Luciano

C Will Putnam

RG Clark Barrington

RT Dalton Wagner

TE John Samuel Shenker

TE Cole Fotheringham

WR DJ Turner, Tulu Griffin

QB Anthony Brown Jr.

RB Ameer Abdullah, Brittain Brown

(Fourth String)

WR Ramel Keyton, Jalen Guyton

RT Andrew Coker

WR Alex Bachman, Terrell Bynum

QB Carter Bradley

RB Dylan Laube, Sincere McCormick

Defense

(First String)

DE Maxx Crosby

DT John Jenkins

DT Christian Wilkins

DE Malcolm Koonce

OLB Divine Deablo

MLB Robert Spillane

CB Nate Hobbs

CB Jakorian Bennett

CB Jack Jones

FS Tre'von Moehrig

SS Marcus Epps

(Second String)

DE Tyree Wilson

DT Byron Young

DT Adam Butler

DE Janarius Robinson

OLB Luke Masterson

MLB Tommy Eichenberg

CB M.J. Devonshire

CB Decamerion Richardson

CB Brandon Facyson

FS Isaiah Pola-Mao

SS Chris Smith II

(Third String)

DE Charles Snowden

DT Matthew Butler

DT Marquan McCall

DE Elerson Smith

OLB Kana'i Mauga

MLB Amari Burney

CB Woo Governor

CB Sam Webb

CB Cornell Armstrong

FS Jaydon Grant

SS Trey Taylor

(Fourth String)

DE David Agoha, Ron Stone Jr.

DT Noah Shannon, Tomari Fox

DT Nesta Jade Silvera

DE TJ Franklin

OLB Amari Gainer

CB Rayshad Williams

CB Ja'Quan Sheppard

FS Phalen Sanford

Specialists

(First String)

P AJ Cole

K Daniel Carlson

H AJ Cole

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

KR Ameer Abdullah

PR Tre Tucker

(Second String)

KR DJ Turner

PR Ameer Abdullah

(Third String)

KR Dylan Laube

