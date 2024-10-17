Raiders Reveal Second Week 7 Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders had a couple players back in practice on Thursday.
The club revealed its second injury report for its Week 7 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
Below are updates for both Las Vegas and Los Angeles:
Raiders updates
Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (knee) was a full participant for a second straight day on Thursday.
All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby (ankle) was a non-participant for a second consecutive day.
Raiders linebackers Tommy Eichenberg (quad) and Kana'i Mauga (knee) both did not participate in Thursday's practice.
Wide receiver Tyreik McAllister (shoulder) was a full participant for a second day in a row. His fellow wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) is still on the mend and did not practice for a second straight day.
Raiders offensive tackles Kolton Miller (knee/shoulder) and Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/ankle) were both full participants on Thursday.
Guard Dylan Parham (foot) did not participate for a second consecutive day, while his fellow guard, Jackson Powers-Johnson (knee) was a full participant for a second day in a row.
Running back Zamir White (groin) was limited for a second straight day.
Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (illness) did not participate for a second consecutive day.
Lastly, cornerback Jack Jones (illness) was back in practice Thursday, though limited.
Rams updates
Rams offensive lineman Logan Bruss (knee) and long snapper Alex Ward (illness) were all full participants in Los Angeles' Thursday practice.
Wide receivers Jordan Whittington (shoulder) and Cooper Kupp (ankle), as well as offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (ankle), were all limited Thursday.
