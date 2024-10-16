Raiders Veteran Offensive Lineman Shined vs. Steelers
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) received another masterclass performance from their veteran left guard Kolton Miller in the Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 29-year-old is one of the best in the league and has lived up to it consistently, earning a high honor for his incredible blocking ability.
The Raiders dropped back to pass 41 times on Sunday, and Miller allowed zero pressures and received a 90.7 pass-blocking grade by Pro Football Focus, ranking first in the league among all offensive linemen in Week 6.
Miller was drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2018 draft out of UCLA back when the Raiders were still in Oakland. He is the longest-tenured player on the team in his seventh professional season and has started a team-high 92 games in his career.
He has been extremely consistent over his career staying healthy, playing 13 games in all six seasons and blocking for 10 different Raider quarterbacks in his career. In the past few seasons, he has been the best offensive lineman the team has had.
He has been an anchor for this Raiders offensive front over the years and has done an exceptional job mentoring rookie linemen, Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze, who have both made starts alongside Miller.
The three-year captain received shoulder surgery in the 2023 offseason after suffering an injury towards the end of last season. He missed all of training camp this year as he was placed on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list but has started all six games this season.
Surprisingly, Miller has never made a Pro Bowl even with outstanding performances at such a frequent rate. He will be a free agent at the end of this season, and the Raiders will be smart to resign him for the next few years as he will not turn 30 until the start of the 2025-'26 season.
Miller looks to continue his success on the road this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams (1-4) as the Raiders are in dire need of a positive offensive game and attempting to snap a two-game losing streak. He will be an integral part of that.
