Raiders' Rising CB Dubbed One of NFL's Most Underrated Players
The Las Vegas Raiders have been written off all offseason.
From an individual standpoint, there are several starters who made names for themselves last season that haven't quite caught the attention of the rest of the national media.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently acknowledged one of those starters as he highlighted Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs as one of 12 of his "most underrated NFL players" heading into this season.
Here's what Benjamin had to say of Jones:
"The former New England Patriots fourth-rounder is on some people's radars after an early-preseason pick, but he's still a man looking to redeem a tumultuous on- and off-field start to his career. With four pass breakups and two picks in just seven games with the Raiders in 2023, he's emerging as a ballhawk."
Those two picks were each returned for interceptions, each one having come against a Raiders division rival -- the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jones joined the Raiders midway through last season when he was claimed off waivers.
The second-year Raiders cornerback was recently recognized by Pro Football Focus for his Week 1 preseason outing, in which he recorded an interception. PFF's Gordon McGuinness dubbed him one of the top cornerbacks of the week.
While the rest of the world is finally beginning to notice Jones' abilities, his fellow teammates know he could be something special. In fact, Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs already thinks he's one of the best in the league.
"The type of player Jack is, from the first day he stepped on our defense, from the first practice, he set the tone," Hobbs said earlier in training camp. "He caught like two picks his first practice with us. So, I already knew what type of player he was going to be, but he just continues to amaze me with the things he does and the way he can lock in and turn up because once he's activated, I think he's a top-five cornerback in this league. That's me."
The other underrated players Benjamin discusssed were James Cook, D'Andre Swift, Aaron Jones, Chris Olave, Pat Freiermuth, Cole Kmet, John Simpson, Leonard Floyd, Darious Williams, Camryn Bynum and Brian Branch.
