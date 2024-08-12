REPORT: Raiders CB Jack Jones Honored For Week 1 Preseason Performance
The Las Vegas Raiders' starters shined on both sides of the ball in their Week 1 preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.
Some players surprised while others did what was expected of them.
Raiders cornerback Jack Jones, who had a tremendous finish to the 2023 season in his seven games with the Silver and Black, carried over his success from last year right into Saturday's contest.
Jones, who posted two pick-sixes last year, earned himself an interception against Minnesota, shutting down its second drive of the game.
For his outing, Jones was named one of Pro Football Focus' top-two cornerbacks of Week 1 of the preseason by PFF's Gordon McGuinness.
Jones earned his right to be a starter in Saturday's game. As he enters Year 2 as a Raider, he is in a bunch better position than he was when he joined the club midway through last season,
"He just continues to amaze me with the things he does and the way he can lock in and turn up, said Jones' teammate, Nate Hobbs, last month, "because once he's activated, I think he's a top-five cornerback in this league. That's me."
Below were all the positional honors from PFF from Week 1:
QB: Brandon Allen, San Francisco 49ers
RB: Eric Gray, New York Giants
WR: Dan Chisena, Arizona Cardinals
WR: Trishton Jackson, Minnesota Vikings
TE: Josiah Deguara, Jacksonville Jaguars
Flex: Grant DuBose, Green Bay Packers
LT: Alex Taylor, Washington Commanders
LG: Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears
C: Doug Kramer, Chicago Bears
RG: Logan Bruss, Los Angeles Rams
RT: Darian Kinnard, Philadelphia Eagles
EDGE: Patrick Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
EDGE: Eku Leota, Carolina Panthers
DI: Keondre Coburn, Tennessee Titans
DI: Malcolm Roach, Denver Broncos
LB: Micah Baskerville, Chicago Bears
LB: Ben VanSumeren, Philadelphia Eagles
CB: Keenan Isaac, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB: Jack Jones, Las Vegas Raiders
S: Terrell Edmunds, Jacksonville Jaguars
S: Dane Cruikshank, Atlanta Falcons
Flex: CB Kevin King, Atlanta Falcons
K: Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders
P: Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks
K/PR: Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
ST: Sincere McCormick, Las Vegas Raiders
