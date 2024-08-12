Raiders Today

REPORT: Raiders CB Jack Jones Honored For Week 1 Preseason Performance

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones did not miss a beat in Week 1 of the preseason.

Aidan Champion

Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) interecpts a pass from Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) interecpts a pass from Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders' starters shined on both sides of the ball in their Week 1 preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

Some players surprised while others did what was expected of them.

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones, who had a tremendous finish to the 2023 season in his seven games with the Silver and Black, carried over his success from last year right into Saturday's contest.

Jones, who posted two pick-sixes last year, earned himself an interception against Minnesota, shutting down its second drive of the game.

For his outing, Jones was named one of Pro Football Focus' top-two cornerbacks of Week 1 of the preseason by PFF's Gordon McGuinness.

Jones earned his right to be a starter in Saturday's game. As he enters Year 2 as a Raider, he is in a bunch better position than he was when he joined the club midway through last season,

"He just continues to amaze me with the things he does and the way he can lock in and turn up, said Jones' teammate, Nate Hobbs, last month, "because once he's activated, I think he's a top-five cornerback in this league. That's me."

Below were all the positional honors from PFF from Week 1:

QB: Brandon Allen, San Francisco 49ers

RB: Eric Gray, New York Giants

WR: Dan Chisena, Arizona Cardinals

WR: Trishton Jackson, Minnesota Vikings

TE: Josiah Deguara, Jacksonville Jaguars

Flex: Grant DuBose, Green Bay Packers

LT: Alex Taylor, Washington Commanders

LG: Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears

C: Doug Kramer, Chicago Bears

RG: Logan Bruss, Los Angeles Rams

RT: Darian Kinnard, Philadelphia Eagles

EDGE: Patrick Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

EDGE: Eku Leota, Carolina Panthers

DI: Keondre Coburn, Tennessee Titans

DI: Malcolm Roach, Denver Broncos

LB: Micah Baskerville, Chicago Bears

LB: Ben VanSumeren, Philadelphia Eagles

CB: Keenan Isaac, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CB: Jack Jones, Las Vegas Raiders

S: Terrell Edmunds, Jacksonville Jaguars

S: Dane Cruikshank, Atlanta Falcons

Flex: CB Kevin King, Atlanta Falcons

K: Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders

P: Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks

K/PR: Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

ST: Sincere McCormick, Las Vegas Raiders

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
Aidan Champion

AIDAN CHAMPION

Home/News