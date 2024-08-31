Raiders' Rivals Pursued RB Josh Jacobs, Why He Wanted No Part
Former Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs left the team this offseason after what he's continuously described as a falling out between him and the organization, which he called home for five years.
Jacobs, of course, was a free-agent gem that several teams were targeting. He would ultimately choose to spend the next chapter of his career as a Green Bay Packer.
According to Dan Pompei of The Athletic, one of the teams that was gunning for the former rushing champion was the Kansas City Chiefs, a team Jacobs had grown to despise as Las Vegas' franchise back.
“They [the Chiefs] were trying to get me hard,” Jacobs told Pompei. “But there was no way I was going there. I feel like once you are rivals with somebody, you have a genuine hate for them. I couldn’t see myself in that color. And besides, I never wanted to be the guy that joined the dominant team. I want to be the guy that beats the dominant team.”
Jacobs and the Raiders only beat the Chiefs once in nine meetings with him as the starting running back. He missed the last matchup between the two rivals due to injury, but Zamir White took on the load and turned in a 145-yard rushing outing in the Christmas Day upset at Arrowhead.
Jacobs didn't feel valued as a Raider, at the end of the day. That was evident as far back as last offseason during his holdout. His final year with the club would serve as the nail in the coffin.
'The most frustrating thing about it all I feel like, especially when you got like me, Tae [Davante Adams], and Maxx [Crosby], you got guys that come in every day and work hard, and you don't get the results," Jacobs said during his appearance on the "Green Light with Chris Long" back in June. "And then it gets to the point where like, 'OK, I'm working hard, and I'm doing every little detail, every little step, and I'm still not getting the results. So, I didn't have the answers. And that's the part that was the most frustrating is like, OK, you do everything that you're asked of, but you still don't get the result that you want or this or that. And it's like you'll be close, but every year you're close, but it's not winning. So, that was a big thing for me, too. I'm like, 'Man, y'all want me to come back on a discount and lose? I don't know how I feel about that.'"
Regardless of how Raider Nation feels about the former Raiders running back now, the two parties still share a mutual hatred for Kansas City.
