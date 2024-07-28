Raiders' Robert Spillane 'Angry' About Offseason Rankings
We have been reporting all offseason about the disrespect the Las Vegas Raiders have received.
Many rankings have had the Raiders finishing with another underwhelming record this coming season. There have also been many rankings overlooking some of the Raiders' strongest position groups.
One of the players who hasn't gotten his deserved recognition is linebacker Robert Spillane.
It's safe to say Spillane has been fueled by all the disrespect he and his team have been hit with this offseason.
"I try to not see it, but I'm pissed off," Spillane said at training camp on Thursday. "I'm angry. Not just about that ranking, about a lot of rankings that go on. And of course, that adds some fuel to the fire. So, you see it, you don't want to see it, you don't really care, but at the end of the day, you want respect. So, what I say now gets none of that done. So, we're going to go out there and make it happen."
Spillane had a career year in his first season with the Raiders. He finished with a career-best 148 tackles, seven for losses, 3.5 sacks, four passes defensed, three interceptions, and a forced fumble.
But a new season awaits. Regardless of what he or the team did last year, Spillane is solely focused on the 2024 season.
"Confidence comes from within. What we did last year doesn't matter, positively or negatively. It comes down to a new year, a new season, new guys, reforming those bonds, knowing who you are on the field with. So, that's why we're out here in camp working together, getting those reps in."
Spillane joined the Raiders as a free agent last year after spending the previous four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The second-year Raiders linebacker is quite familiar with being counted out, having entered the league as an undrafted free agent. He was signed by the Tennessee Titans in May 2018 before being released by the club that October.
It won't be long until Spillane and his team are given the opportunity to prove the doubters wrong this year.
"It's always in our hands," Spillane said.
