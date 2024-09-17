Raiders Rookie Bowers Recognized for Second Straight Week
Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers continues to prove why he was arguably the best player in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 13th overall pick of this year's draft turned in another impressive outing in what was just his second-career game, finishing with 98 yards on nine receptions in the Raiders' upset win over the Baltimore Ravens.
For a second straight week, Bowers had been nominated for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award.
The other nominees include Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Jared Verse and New York Jets running back Braelon Allen.
Daniels completed nearly 80% of his passes in Washington's win over the Giants, ultimately throwing for 226 yards. He finished with a 99.1 passer rating. The Giants, meanwhile, were led by Nabers, who tallied 127 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions.
Harrison totaled 130 yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions in Arizona's victory over the Rams. In that game, Verse recorded seven tackles, three for losses and a forced fumble.
Allen put together a 33-rushing-yard, 23-receiving-yard outing for a total of 55 yards from scrimmage in the Jets' win over the Tennessee Titans. He found the end zone twice in the vicotry.
Bowers has jumped out of the gates fast, making an immediate impact on this Raiders team. It would not be a surprise at all if we see him making the Pro Bowl in his rookie season.
“He is awesome, man,” said Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II after his team's win on Sunday. “He is so good. [He has] great feeling in zone [coverage,] can get open in man [coverage.] Had to take a shot to him on third down, and he goes and makes a huge play for us. Man, I think he is going to be really special and we have got to continue to develop chemistry there and get him going.”
Bowers is currently 13th in the league in total receiving yards with 156.
You can view for the Week 2 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week here.
