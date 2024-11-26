Raiders' Rookie OL Making Presence Felt Weekly
The Las Vegas Raiders nailed each of their first three draft picks this offseason. While the jury is still out on the other picks in this year’s draft haul for the Raiders, tight end Brock Bowers and offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze have all become significant contributors in their first season with the team.
Powers-Johnson and Glaze have proven to be two pieces the Raiders can build around over the next few seasons. If the Raiders can successfully draft additional offensive linemen and bring a few in via free agency this offseason, the Raiders could quickly revamp their offensive line.
Powers-Johnson has begun playing with the type of mean streak the Raiders need along the offensive line. He has also started play more as the team's center after an injury to veteran Andre James.
“Yeah, I mean, he had two plays yesterday, one he got called for, and one he didn't. And both were very physical, borderline plays, and that's just something we got to understand the temperament. I always look at him. He gives me a thumbs up. He lied to me on that one. He said it was on the other player. So, we got to talk about that one.
“But listen, I'm never going to take the aggressiveness away from our players, but being smart, I will. We'll learn from that,” Pierce said. “We don't want to be backed up. We don't have those 15-yard penalties. But he's fighting, right? We got a guy on the ground, he's fighting for every yard, and he wants to finish off a player. And we're going to finish, but we got to play within the rules of the game. And he'll learn that, and we'll talk about that today. But I am not slowing him down. I'm going to speed him up if anything else, legally.”
The Raiders have had many issues over the last few seasons. A lack of intensity at some of the most critical positions on the field, has undoubtedly caused the Raiders some struggles.
Powers-Johnon has now played multiple positions along the offensive line and has done so admirably. The Raiders will continue to need his fight over the next couple of season.
