Raiders' Rookie Sensation on Pace to do Something Special
Brock Bowers has been what the Las Vegas Raiders expected to get with their first-round pick from this year's draft -- and more.
The rookie tight end has not only established himself as the best tight end to come out of the draft, but arguably the best tight end in the entire league.
Through eight games, Bowers has registered 535 receiving yards on 52 receptions, which leads the league.
While that is impressive in itself, if Bowers stays on this pace, he could break a significant rookie record.
Bowers is on track to reach 111 receptions, which would best Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's 105 receptions last season, the most by any rookie in NFL history.
Even with this record in sight, Bowers has had three games this year, including the Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday, where he turned in no more than five catches. If Bowers has just one game where he does not reach six receptions in Las Vegas' next nine games, he will break the record.
And look at it this way. If Bowers records at least six receptions in the next nine games, he will still break Nacua's record.
Bowers is showing signs of an all-time great. Even after Week 2 when he posted a season-best 98 receiving yards in the Raiders' comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, he received tremendous praise from one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.
"I mean, Brock Bowers, I was a big fan of him when he was with Georgia," said legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski when he joined "Up & Adams" last month. "The guy's a winner. The guy is a playmaker. Whenever the ball is thrown to him, I love his explosiveness after the catch. And I feel like he's on track to be better than myself. I mean, I don't think he can dominate in the trenches the way I dominated in the trenches, but just overall, as a pass-catching tight end, I think he can surpass me in many situations.
" ... I'm a big fan; I can't wait to continue watching him."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.