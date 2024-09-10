Raiders Rookie TE Brock Bowers Already Up for Notable Award
Brock Bowers had an admirable first NFL game in the Las Vegas Raiders' 22-10 Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
The rookie tight end posted 56 yards on six receptions, finishing third on the team in receiving yards, just one yard shy of six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams.
For his efforts, Bowers has been named one of six nominees for the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week award for Week 1.
Bowers is up against Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, Jacksonville Jaguars Brian Thomas Jr., Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson.
"I thought we saw just a glimpse of what it is and what he can be," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce when speaking on Bowers on Monday. "What I really was excited about was him in the run game. I thought he had some really good examples of some blocks out there on their defensive ends, 52 and 97. But again, like any rookie, it's his first game. I think he felt like he left some yards out there as well. But it was good for him to get into the flow of the game, get his first couple catches, make some plays, move the chains for us, and again, just keep involving him into our game plan."
The Raiders selected Bowers with the 13th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. He entered the league as the best tight end in college football over the past two seasons.
Many expect Bowers to eventually become one of the best tight ends in the league, and it could happen very soon. He's already showing the signs, and on a team that includes Adams and Jakobi Meyers, it would say a ton if the Raiders continue to heavily rely on him.
The Raiders will be looking to feed the hot hand going forward, and there's sure to be more moments where Bowers is the guy.
"We got to [feed the hot hand], to be honest," Pierce said. "I think we're just at that point offensively. Look, if it's Davante [Adams], if it's Zamir [White], if it's Brock [Bowers], if it's Big Mike [Mayer], Jakobi [Meyers]. Whoever it is, man, we got to do whatever it is to score more than 10 points. That's not going to be good enough in the National Football League, we understand that. That's a frustrating part about it. You name all these names you're saying, 'Well, why?' Well, listen, penalties and turnovers, that's the reason why. That hurts you.”
You can vote for the Week 1 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week here.
