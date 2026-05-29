Raiders Who Could Be Next Up for Contract Extensions

The Las Vegas Raiders are thinking about the start of the 2026 season, but they should always have their eyes on the future, too.

Under General Manager John Spytek, the Raiders are beginning to build a team capable of competing in the AFC. It has been far too long since they have won a playoff game, and everyone in the organization knows that must change.

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

To do that, Las Vegas must find players who can become pillars of the organization. They already have a few, but discovering more franchise cornerstones would benefit them greatly.

If the Raiders were to extend the contracts of any of their players, who might those be? Let’s break down the next members of the Silver and Black who may get locked up long-term.

Defensive Back Taron Johnson

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Raiders have no choice here, really, as Johnson is holding out for a new contract.

Johnson has emerged as one of the better slot defenders in the NFL, earning Second Team All-Pro honors just a few years ago. Las Vegas made a sneaky good move trading for him before the Buffalo Bills could release him.

Still only 29 years old, Johnson needs the Raiders to reach an agreement that keeps him in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future. They have been looking for a player of his caliber for years, and they can’t let him go now.

Defensive Lineman Jonah Laulu

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) walks off the field after the Cleveland Browns defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

With snaps up for grabs along the defensive line, Laulu has done nothing but produce in his short time as a Raider.

The Indianapolis Colts cut Laulu before the start of the 2024 season, allowing the Raiders to claim him off waivers. He repaid them with four sacks and three tackles for loss that season, becoming a 15-game starter in 2025.

He may not be an elite defensive tackle by any stretch, but he has a nonstop motor and knows how to play his role. The Raiders should repay him for his services with a team-friendly deal.

Wide Receiver Tre Tucker

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Entering the final season of his rookie contract, the former third-round pick has become an important piece of the Raiders’ passing game.

Adding to his route-running repertoire each season, Tucker had the best year of his career in 2025, totaling a personal-best 57 receptions for 696 yards and five touchdowns. He saw his volume increase after the team traded away Jakobi Meyers .

While Jalen Nailor does many of the same things as Tucker, Las Vegas should find a way to make both their skill sets work on the field at the same time. If he has another big season, Tucker could be looking at a big payday.