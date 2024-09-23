Raiders' Run Defense is Officially a Problem
The Las Vegas had about as bad of an all-around game as a team could have on Sunday in its home opener. As the Raiders took the field against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday was expected to be the Silver and Black’s chance to confirm they were legitimate, as they played what most considered an inferior opponent.
Coach Antonio Pierce was visibly upset at the post-game press conference. He noted that numerous things did not work out as he and his coaching staff had planned, which caused the Raiders’ offense to try to often perform well in multiple unfavorable positions.
Pierce said everything he saw from the Raiders on Sunday was poor. Frustrated, he noted that the execution was a glaring issue for the Raiders this weekend. Pierce did not mince words when describing today’s game.
“No, just, it was poor," Pierce said after the loss. "Just not good enough. Obviously, the crowd was ready. I appreciate the crowd, everybody showing up. They did their part. We did not. The scheme wasn't good enough. The design of the plays wasn't good enough today. What we thought was going to work didn't work, and on the grass, we didn't execute, nor did we put forth the effort to me we put in games past."
Essentially, the Raiders defense struggled for the entire game. They looked like a different unit than the defense that had played well through the season’s first two games. However, the blowout loss to the Panthers gave the Raiders a chance to develop further. Pierce noted that more than anything, although he played many young players.
“I mean, played a lot of men in this game,” Pierce said. “There's some zone and want to be tighter coverage and obviously, listen, got to give credit to them, they came out here and put their best foot forward, and we didn't.”
The Raiders run defense has been one of the worst in the league, as they have given up over 100 yards in rushing every game this season. This was after the team insisted during the preseason that the poor rushing defense they had in the preseason would go away in the regular season.
The Raiders had high hopes entering the season and likely still do. However, they must find a way to correct their significant mistakes to live up to the potential many believed they had entering the season. Time will tell if they can do so.
