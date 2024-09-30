Raiders' Run Game Revived in Win Over Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders earned an important win over the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon by a score of 20-16. For a running game that has struggled severely in the first few weeks, it finally found its footing.
After a grueling week, trying to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Panthers last Sunday, the Raiders were going to learn a lot about their locker room and the type of response they would have. It started with the running game, which was a crucial key to victory over the Browns.
The Raiders' running back corps, Alexander Mattison and Zamir White, had their best games of the year, combining for 110 yards. Mattison finished with 60 yards, while White found 50 yards on the ground.
“Yeah, a lot of pride in that group,” Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said after the game. “We talked about how it's not been the start that we wanted initially in our season, the first three games running football. But, credit to these guys, let's find the runs that work, let's keep chipping away. At times, even in the game, there's a 1, 2-yard run, and all of a sudden, I mean, you saw a 24-yarder, 17-yarder, 18-yarder, a 12, and a 10. That hadn't shown up, I think our longest run might’ve been nine [before today] without penalties. But, I thought tremendous job by those guys, I thought Zamir [White] backed up, almost took one. Alex Mattison really showed up today, ran hard, these guys ran hard. I thought we were a more physical team as the game went on.”
The Raiders cashed two rushing touchdowns, but neither came from the featured running backs. Pierce and Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy shook up the playbook this week with multiple designed runs from several different wide receivers making plays in the backfield.
Trailing 10-0 in the second quarter, wide receiver Tre Tucker received a reverse jet sweep on third and goal, blasting into the endzone for the Raiders ' first score. Fellow wideout, DJ Turner, had a similar play on a jet sweep for an 18-yard touchdown as Turner broke a few tackles and dove to the pylon.
A few field goals would seal the deal and give the Raiders a six-point victory. A big reason for the win was due to the success of the rushing attack. For a team that had not rushed for 100 yards in a game, they completed that stat and utilized a few uncommon pieces to cross up the Browns' defense.
More pass catchers were integrated into the run as tight end Brock Bowers had a 12-yard rush, and receiver Tyreik Mcallister got in on the action with two carries for 11 yards.
It will depend on the next few weeks to see if the Raiders will stay consistent in their running game or if defenses will make adjustments to the receiver-designed runs. If White and Mattison can continue to produce as well, the Silver and Black will be a dangerous threat in the AFC West.
