Raiders Running Back's Alma Mater Retires Jersey
New Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison is having an exciting summer.
Mattison, who joined the Silver and Black as a free agent this offseason after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, recently concluded his first OTAs and mandatory minicamp with the Raiders.
This week, Mattison received a huge honor: His alma mater, San Bernardino High School, retired his jersey on Thursday.
"It's extremely special," Mattison told Pep Fernandez when he joined "The Inland Sports Show" on Wednesday. "It's one of those things that, a lot of people, they dream of. Making it to the NFL, dream of playing Division I football, and dream of getting their jersey retired. It's something that's a dream coming true, it's definitely something that I'm honored. Of all the things that I've done at San Bernardino High School, I definitely am proud to say that I was able to represent and carry it on to the college level and now, in the NFL. And I'm just glad to be supported, respected, and cherished back home. And yeah, it's very special."
While back home, Mattison is also partnering with The Athletes for Life Foundation and the IAM Gifted Foundation to host a youth football camp from Friday to Sunday.
"For me, it's huge because it's soemthing that I was fortunate to have," Mattison said. "Greg Bell being the mentor of mine, an amazing football player, an amazing man, amazing father that he is, it's one of those guys that has really impacted me, influenced me in the realm of giving back, in the realm of staying true to who I am and not letting a busy schedule, not letting the whether, not letting any of that get in the way of my plans to be an influential person and try and impact lives."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.