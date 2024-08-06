Raiders Sign Former Washington Commanders WR, Specialist
The Las Vegas Raiders made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday as they prepare for their preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
According to the club, the Raiders signed free-agent wide receiver Dax Milne and, correspondingly, waived/injured defensive tackle Tomari Fox. If Fox clears waivers, he will be added to the team's Reserve/Injured list.
Milne spent the last three years with the Washington Commanders, with whom he made two starts in 28 contests.
The 25-year-old wideout posted a total of 120 yards and a touchdown on 15 receptions during that time.
Milne also served as a returner. He led the league in punts returned (40) in the 2022 season, totaling 311 yards returned off punts. He also returned 15 kickoffs for 300 yards that season.
Milne missed the 2023 season after being placed on Injured/Reserve in September 2023.
Washington selected Milne in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Before that, he played three seasons at BYU, having appeared in 35 contests. In his final season with the program, 2020, Milne recorded 1,188 yards and eight touchdowns on 70 receptions. That reception total led all Independent players and ranked seventh in all of college football.
Milne joins a very deep running back room. We'll see if he can utilize the precious yet short time he will have with the Silver and Black in training camp and earn himself a roster spot.
The Raiders signed Fox as an undrafted free agent back in May. He had spent four seasons at North Carolina, where he played in 49 games. He finished his collegiate career with 100 tackles, 10.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.