Raiders Sign Veteran CB to Help With Depth
The Las Vegas Raiders gave veteran cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. a contract in what is likely to be one of their last moves made on the first day of free agency. Johnson Jr. has been in the league since 2019, where he got drafted by the Houston Texans in the second round.
He saw the most success during the 2021 season with the Texans, where he had 55 total tackles to go alongside three interceptions and six passes defended. His 2024 season was spent with the Carolina Panthers, where he played 15 games and had seven total tackles.
He's now projected to play on special teams where he played last year. He's third on their depth chart for free safety behind Thomas Harper and Isaiah Pola-Mao. Pola-Mao signed a two-year extension with the team, which means he'll likely be the starter for the entire season.
Though Johnson Jr. is projected to be a special teams player, this move also helps with their depth at defense. They've lost key players so far in free agency, such as Nate Hobbs and Robert Spillane. The Raiders' defense as a whole suffered from a lot of injuries last year; they hope to avoid that next year.
The contract situation for Johnson Jr. is still unclear, but he'll be 30 by next season, and I'd be surprised if the Raiders offered him more than a one-year contract. Under Pete Carroll, this team is trying to establish a new culture and a winning attitude.
This veteran may bring with him a moxie that stands out with his time playing in the Silver and Black. Their defense is looking at a lot of people leaving and many people playing for the Raiders for the first time in their career.
His tackling skills may be useful in specific defensive schemes where they can use him to blitz the quarterback. I assume after paying Maxx Crosby a historical deal, blitzes will be a part of the Raiders game plan more often.
If the Raiders want to specialize in the blitz, they should target a defensive stud with their high draft pick. This is especially the case now that they have their quarterback for next year and beyond. If they play their cards right, this pass rush can be one of the most ferocious in the NFL next year.
