Raiders TE Brock Bowers Looking Like the Steal of the Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders selected tight end Brock Bowers 13th overall in this year's NFL Draft. For the Raiders, it was a no-brainer pick.
Many had Bowers going way higher on the board and had him as one of the best overall playmakers in the draft. On the other hand, teams and experts questioned why the Raiders would take him after just selecting a tight end in the previous draft.
After two games, Bowers had shown why teams should have picked him. And for the Raiders, he has shown why they could not pass on arguably the best player in the draft.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Attorney Jonathan Schopp discussed Brock Bowers after two games. on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The Raiders felt like most of the NFL; there were three dudes," Carpenter said. "The term dude is a universal term used in the NFL Draft for a guy that is as close to a did not miss as you can have. ... Three dudes in this draft. Joe Alt, Brock Bowers, and Taliese Fuaga. The Raiders had all of them there. The draft is falling. So many bad drafting teams let Fuaga and Bowers fall. The Raiders were there, and people wanted to trade, but they were like, 'No. This is a dude. This is an immediate starter. This is a guy that you look at as a 10- to 12-year vet with big-time probability.' They [the Raiders] stuck with their guns. Tom Telesco took a bunch of crap, which at the time, I said I agreed with him. There was no one on that board even close to the value of Bowers or Fuaga.
"My initial opinion was that I counted on the Chargers taking either Alt or Bowers. ... We may be in week 12 and Brock Bowers may be looking like the absolute best pick of the draft," said Schopp. And the gift that helped the Raiders get the thing turned around, headed in the right direction as everyone sees the defense... We also know the mismatches this division knows the problems that the tight end can create relative to mismatches more than any. And the Raiders are flipping the script, they are about to be on the good side of that. Starting maybe this week.
