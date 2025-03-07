Raiders to Take Leveled Approach to the NFL Draft
As the Las Vegas Raiders look to move on from what has been multiple forgettable seasons, much will rightfully be made about their need for a quarterback. However, a quarterback is only as good as the skill position players around him and the Raiders need help there too.
The five different quarterbacks the Raiders have started over the past two seasons struggled for reasons specific to each of them. However, they also struggled largely because of the lack of a dependable running game to take pressure off of them.
Reese Decker of the Pro Football Network released his mock draft with his NFL Draft projections for every team in the league. He believes the Raiders will address the running back position next season by selecting running back TreVeyon Henderson from Ohio State.
"The Raiders moved on from running back Josh Jacobs a year after he won the rushing title for them, hoping Zamir White could replicate that production. Jacobs, thriving in Green Bay, showed Vegas the value of the position, especially after White’s struggles and their last-place finish in rushing offense," Decker said.
While White may have struggled this season, all of the Raiders running backs did. The Raiders also had one of the worst rushing attacks in the National Football League Jacobs' last season with team. It is an issue no one running back can solve by himself.
Decker noted how deep of a running back class there is this offseason, meaning there is no need for the Raiders to draft a running back with the No. 6 pick. Decker believes the Raiders could take a much more logical and conservative approach to the draft and still add pieces.
"This draft class is loaded with dynamic running backs, making it the perfect opportunity for the Raiders to correct their mistake — at a fraction of the cost. TreVeyon Henderson is a lightning rod, a dynamic playmaker who can take any touch to the house. Reuniting with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly ensures Henderson will be a perfect fit for Las Vegas’ scheme," Decker said.
Pairing Kelly with a player he is familiar with, while helping the Raiders address a significant need that has plagued them for the last two seasons.
