Raiders to Watch as They Travel to Face The Broncos
Week 5 is arguably the most important game for this 2024 Las Vegas Raiders team so far.
Heading into the fifth game of the season, Raider Nation has seen its team win big games while also losing disappointing games as well. The past is the past, the team is .500 and looking to streak back-to-back victories in this important AFC West showdown when facing their rivals, the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos are also sitting at a 2-2 record. As the division continues to be a close race with the Kansas City Chiefs leading the pack, it is crucial for the Raiders to use this game as a two-for-one opportunity to not only add to their win total but separate some differences within the division. For that task to be achieved, these Raiders players must play well.
QB Gardner Minshew II
Minshew is looking to improve week by week and grow with Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense. The veteran quarterback has shown promise this season and continues to prove why he is the starting quarterback for the Silver and Black.
Last week, Minshew only threw for 130 yards but, so far, has a quarterback rating of 88.7. In his six years in the National Football League, he has only faced the Broncos once -- his rookie season. He started at Empower Field at Mile High, throwing two touchdowns and accounting for 213 yards in the air while defeating the Broncos, 26-24.
S Isaiah Pola-Mao
Pola-Mao is looking to continue his success when getting his chance on the field. Last week, he made his first official NFL start in 31 career games. Highlighted by his sack and pass deflection, he accounted for six total tackles and helped the secondary only give up 10 points, (the Raiders' offense allowed a touchdown off a turnover).
RB Alexander Mattison
Mattison has continued to show his worth and reasoning behind his addition this offseason. Last week was the first game in three weeks where he did not reach the end zone, However, he led the team in rushing yards with 60, including a Raiders season-long run of 24 yards.
Mattison will be used as a weapon, running and catching the ball to exploit the Broncos' defense on Sunday.
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
Bobenmoyer has been excellent so far this season for the Raiders' special teams units -- great snaps for field goal and PAT execution while also connecting well with punter AJ Cole during punt plays. Bobenmoyer is the only active Raider to play for the Denver Broncos in his past career.
He looks to use his experience and adjust his snaps to the arrow-dynamic field experience that exists at Empower Field at Mile High.
If these players can continue to play to the standard they have established for themselves, the Raiders should be in a great position to level Sunday’s divisional game on top.
